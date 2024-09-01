Watch: Residents panic as python spotted near Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad

The local people had spotted the snake near the ice factory at Hassannagar and informed a snake catcher

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 10:50 AM

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while at the Hassannagar locality near Mir Alam Tank when a six-foot-long python was caught on Saturday evening.

The local people had spotted the snake near the ice factory at Hassannagar and informed a snake catcher, Shakeel Ali, who then came to the place. After much effort, the snake catcher caught the python. The snake will be released in forest.

In the past, snakes of different species were caught around Mir Alam Tank and due to the rains, the python ventured towards the residential area, Ali said. Locals said they frequently spot snakes around Mir Alam Tank.