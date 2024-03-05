Watch: Revanth’s volte face on the ‘Gujarat Model’ raise eyebrows on social media

Last week, at a public meeting in Chevella, the Chief Minister had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for boasting about the Gujarat model.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 01:53 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks praising Gujarat model and backtracking on his earlier comments are evoking sharp criticism from different sections.

“What is the Gujarat model? Is it about setting afire people and usurping investments from other States to Gujarat? Or is it about deceiving people after promising two crore jobs annually and doubling farmers income?” Revanth Reddy had asked.

However, while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Adilabad on Monday, the Chief Minister took a ‘U’ turn and wanted to ensure Telangana’s development on the lines of Gujarat model.

“If Telangana has to develop and make rapid strides like Gujarat, your (Prime Minister’s) support is must,” Revanth Reddy said.

BRS leader Krishank asked whether Revanth Reddy was a Congress Chief Minister or a BJP Chief Minister. “Rahul Gandhi calls Gujarat model fail, Revanth praises Gujarat model, Rahul calls Adani corrupt, Revanth does business with Adani,” Krishank said on X.

Another X user, Kranthi said “The people, who are supporting Revanth here, are not able to answer how come a burning model changed to growing model within a short span of three days? Isn’t it double standards?”

Not just on the Gujarat model, the Chief Minister had done a volte face on his remarks on leaders making it big under what he had called the ‘management’ quota in the political context. At several occasions, he was very critical of BRS leaders, accusing them of securing seats and positions under the ‘management quota’.

However, during former Speaker the late D Sripada Rao’s birth anniversary celebrations here on Sunday, he contradicted his own statements.

He complimented IT Minister D Sridhar Babu for his exponential rise in politics and achieving the benchmarks set by his father Sripada Rao.

“I keep criticizing a few leaders about making it big under management quota. But management quota helps a leader only to secure a seat in the first term and later one has to perform and prove his merit,” Revanth Reddy said.