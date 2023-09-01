Watch: Rinku Singh heroics lead Meerut Mavericks to victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Rinku Singh. Photo: IANS.

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh rose to fame as a six-hitting sensation for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 edition of the IPL before representing India in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland.

In the IPL 2023, Rinku Singh scored 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.53, including 29 sixes and 31 fours, captivating the cricketing world with his extraordinary performances.

In the inaugural edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, the south-paw once gain displayed his power hitting ability by bailing out his team Meerut Mavericks in the Super Over against Kashi Rudras.

Batting first, Kashi Rudras posted 16 runs in the Super Over and Meerut needed 17 runs to win from 6 balls.

Rinku Singh was at the crease. Although the first ball of the over was a dot ball, the left-hander remained composed and hit three consecutive sixes,securing a thrilling victory for his team.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the video.

Watch it here:

Rinku Singh hitting consecutive sixes to win the match?? We’ve seen this before! 🤩💜pic.twitter.com/TLV4HhFkzQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 31, 2023