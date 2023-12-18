Watch: Salaar trailer reveals the plot!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of the Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, was unveiled by Hombale Films on Monday.

Going by the teaser which was released earlier, the Prashanth Neel-directoral movie revolves around two childhood friends, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The recently-released trailer, however, reveals bits and pieces of the movie, showing the two friends turning against each other at Khansaar, a fictional town where Sultan (Prithviraj) and Salaar (Prabhas) live.

As the trailer progresses, one can see the visible drift between Salaar, who always stands up for his friend, and Sultan, who runs Khansaar. As Prabhas says “Khansaar yerupekkala… Mande nipputho ayina, veella raktham tho aiyina,” a glimpse is given into the premise for the next installment of the film.

The film also features Shruthi Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is scheduled to release on December 22.

Watch the trailer here: