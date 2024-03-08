Kalki 2898 AD: Makers reveal Prabhas character name with new poster

Helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release on May 9. Alongside Prabhas and Disha, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 06:02 PM

Hyderabad: The makers of highly anticipated sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD shared an exciting update on the occassion of Maha Shivaratri.

Sharing a striking poster of Prabhas and introducing him as Bhirava, the makers wrote on social media, “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing ‘BHAIRAVA’ from #Kalki2898AD. @actorprabhas #Kalki2898ADonMay9.”

Earlier in the day, the filmmakers also teased fans with a glimpse of a Shiva Linga and promised to reveal something significant at 5 pm. True to their word, they disclosed Prabhas’ character name from the film.

