Makers of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ reveal details of first single

This upcoming action-packed drama, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is gearing up for its first single release tomorrow. The makers of the film chose ‘X’ as their platform to unveil details about the release of the first track on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Sooreede,’ the music for this first single was crafted by Ravi Basrur.

Scheduled for a grand release on December 22 in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil – ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is poised to captivate audiences with its intense action episodes, as announced by makers.