Hyderabad: Prabhas fans express disappointment over delay in ‘Salaar’ advance bookings

As announced by makers, the advance bookings for the movie were scheduled to open on December 15.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Prabhas fans in Hyderabad who were eagerly awaiting for the opening of ‘Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1’ advance bookings were left disappointed after learning that the makers are yet to open advance bookings for the film.

Fans in Hyderabad have been constantly checking online ticket booking sites such as BookMyShow and Paytm to secure tickets. However, bookings for the movie in Karnataka and Kerala opened at 6:49 pm but only in limited screens.

Prabhas fans are requesting the concerned team to make tickets available in the city as soon as possible. ‘Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1’ was slated for release on December 22 in five languages.