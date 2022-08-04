Watch: Shikhar Dhawan recreates Nawazuddin’s famous ‘meri lash pe se utar ke chali ja..’ meme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the most prolific and talented actor of this era. He has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Manto’, ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Raman Raghav’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and many more. He is an actor whose acting prowess has attained legendary proportions in every role he has played on-screen.

The actor’s performance in ‘Haraamkhor’ movie was notable and struck a chord with the audience. Nawazuddin’s powerful dialogue delivery and performance in the film was full of humour and fun that ended up becoming a meme fest amongst the audiences.

Recently, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made a humorous reel out of the famous dialogue of Nawaz which the actor acknowledged on social media.

The dialogue says, “Jana hai ?…Ja chali ja..le…meri lash pe se utar ke chali ja..ja..chali ja….sharam nahi aayi…hain…sharam nahi aayi.”

We loved Shikhar Dhawan’s amusing performance in the reel performing to Nawaz’s dialogue.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting line-up of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, ‘Adbhut’, ‘No Land’s Man’ and ‘Laxman Lopez’, amongst others.

