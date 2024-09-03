Telangana: Incessant rain paralyses normal life in Adilabad, Nirmal

The average rainfall of Adilabad was gauged to be 29.4 according to a weather report published on website of Telangana Planning Development Society

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 10:47 AM

A road between Gollamamada and Burgulapalli villlages in Narsapaur (G) mandal was damaged by heavy rains on Monday.

Adilabad: Several parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts continued to witness moderate rains for the third day in a row on Tuesday, disrupting normal life.

The average rainfall of Adilabad district was gauged to be 29.4 according to a weather report published on the website of Telangana Planning Development Society. Gudithithnur mandal received the highest rainfall of 77 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 991.4 mm as against the normal rainfall of 853.4 mm from June 1 to September 3, posting an excess of 16 per cent.

Similarly, Nirmal district’s average rainfall was measured to be 26.3 mm. Nirmal Rural mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 70.9 mm. Kuntala, Nirmal, Sarangapur, Kaddampeddur, Mamada, Pembi and Laxmanchanda mandals registered anywhere between 30 mm and 40 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 951.8 mm as compared to the normal rainfall of 752.2 mm, indicating an excess by 27 per cent. The Kaddam Narayana Reddy project received 29,240 cusecs of inflows, according to a bullet released at 7 am.

The water level reached 690.350 feet as against the storage capacity of 7.603 TMCft. Surplus water was discharged downstream by lifting a gate. Outflow of the project was 3,518 cusecs. Swarna and Sadarmat projects too received copious inflows.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in Mancherial town lived in the grip of fear of floods with Godavari and Rallavagu were in full fury. They regretted that their houses would be inundated by rainwater if the flood situation worsened further. They requested officials to take steps to prevent trouble for them.

On the other hand, a holiday was declared for educational institutions in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday considering heavy rains forecast in the region.

People in few remote villages in Kerameri, Lingapur and Jainoor mandals remained disconnected from the mainstream with local streams getting swelled, disrupting connectivity.