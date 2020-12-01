WATCH: Tension in Jangammet as BJP leader reaches polling

Local AIMIM leaders protested her move as she was neither a local voter nor an agent of the candidate.

By | Published: 11:43 am

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Jangammet when BJP leader Shehzadi Begum, who had contested in the previous Assembly elections, came to a polling station and checked the voter slips.

An altercation ensued between the BJP leader and AIMIM workers following which police rushed to the spot and asked her to leave.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area as there is a tough contest in the Jangammet division.



