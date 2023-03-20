Watch: Tesla cars blink to ‘Naatu Naatu’ beats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: After taking over the world with its Oscar win for Best Original Song, RRR’s hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’ is now making Tesla cars dance to its tunes.

A video that is now going viral across social media platforms shows dozens of cars lined up in a parking lot. As the song plays in the background, all the cars’ headlights blink to the beats of the song in synchrony.

The video is apparently taken in New Jersey and around 150 Tesla cars blinked as a gesture of appreciation by the NRIs settled in the States to commemorate the Telugu song’s win on the global stage.

Lahari Music’s official Twitter page tweeted the video and wrote, “T̶h̶r̶e̶e̶ trRRio musk-ateers! We thank our fans in New Jersey for syncing the lights of 150 cars to the electrifying beats of #NaatuNaatu! It’s truly out of the world!!(sic)”

While there are talks of the Oscar performance of the song being racist for not including any Indian dancers, gestures like these from all over the world are lifting the desi spirit.

‘Naatu Naatu’ is written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravani. It is sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, while choreography is done by Prem Rakshith. It shows stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan dancing to the beats under SS Rajamouli’s direction.

T̶h̶r̶e̶e̶ trRRio musk-ateers! We thank our fans in New Jersey for syncing the lights of 150 cars to the electrifying beats of #NaatuNaatu! It's truly out of the world!! #RRRMovie #RRR @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/4wkl2tzpXQ — LahaRRRi Music (@LahariMusic) March 20, 2023