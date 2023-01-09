Watch these films, series on world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 05:41 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Devoted fans of the fictional consulting detective Sherlock Holmes have recently celebrated his birthday on January 6. Watching some of the greatest movies and TV series that feature him is the best way to honour the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle. On January 1, ‘The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes’, the author’s final original work to include the illustrious detective, entered the public domain.

Now, anyone can create their own Sherlock Holmes stories or utilise the character in any other way without worrying about violating any copyright laws. Meaning, one can expect more adaptations in the near future. For now, here are some popular films and television shows you can watch:

Sherlock Holmes (1939 film series)

A total of 14 films, starring Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes and Nigel Bruce as Dr John H Watson, were produced by 20th Century Fox and Universal between 1939 and 1946. These include ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’, ‘The House of Fear’, ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’, ‘The Scarlet Claw’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes Faces Death’, among others. Most of these movies are freely available online on YouTube.

Sherlock Holmes (1984 – 85 TV series)

Around 43 stories featuring the legendary detective were adapted in the series that was broadcast in the UK. With Jeremy Brett as Holmes and David Burke (in the first set) and Edward Hardwicke (in the second set) as Watson, the series captured many hearts. The plot, obviously, revolves around the only known consulting detective in the late Victorian era, Sherlock Holmes and how his shrewd mind, ability to spot clues easily, specialist knowledge, and deductive reasoning help solve many complex mysteries.

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

In this movie, fans get to watch a teenage Holmes as he solves a mystery along with young John Watson whom he befriends in their boarding school. Available on Prime Video for rent, the story revolves around a plague of bizarre murders that grip London. Sherlock is portrayed by Nicholas Rowe.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Dr Watson, send Blackwood, a serial killer, to the gallows. However, they are shocked to learn that he is back from the dead and must pursue him again. Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, the film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Sherlock (2010)

Dr Watson, a former Army doctor, finds himself sharing a flat with Sherlock Holmes, an eccentric individual with a knack for solving crimes. Together, they take on the most unusual cases. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, this series was a superhit with fans for its modern take on Sherlock. It’s currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Elementary (2012)

Sherlock, a recovering drug addict, and Joan Watson, a former surgeon hired to aid Sherlock in his rehabilitation, help the New York Police Department solve difficult crimes. Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu star together in the series as they put an interesting spin on the classic tale. For the first time, Watson is played by a female character. You can watch this on Prime Video.

Enola Holmes (2020)

While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord. The show stars Millie Bobbie Brown as Enola and Henry Cavill as Sherlock. Catch this engaging, cheeky and breezy film on Netflix.