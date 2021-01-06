Watch: This Hyderabadi is giving lives a second chance Jasper Paul rescues destitute from the streets of Hyderabad and provides them with basic needs at his shelter homes. AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsApp Share to MessengerMessenger Share to TelegramTelegram By TelanganaToday | Published: 6th Jan 2021 8:12 pm Jasper Paul rescues destitute from the streets of Hyderabad and provides them with basic needs at his shelter homes.