| Watch Three Charged For Assault On Stray Dog Captured In Viral Video

Watch: Three charged for assault on stray dog captured in viral video

The incident, believed to have occurred in the Saadatganj area, gained widespread attention as a video of it went viral on social media.

By ANI Updated On - 4 February 2024, 12:38 PM

Lucknow: Three men have been booked in Lucknow for beating a stray dog with sticks, leaving it with bleeding wounds and multiple fractures.

A video of the incident, reportedly from Saadatganj area, went viral on social media

The video shows three individuals attacking two dogs that were resting in front of a gate, seemingly in response to the dogs barking at the men.

They thrashed the dogs with sticks, however, one of them managed to escape without harm.

They continued the attack on the other dog, leading to grave injuries and breaking the animal’s leg.

After the attackers left, the video shows the injured dog leaving the place in pain.

The video was widely shared on the social media and the Lucknow Police registered an FIR in the matter.

The accused were yet to be identified.