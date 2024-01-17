Eleven persons injured in street dogs attack in Asifabad

Residents of the two localities suffered injuries on their legs and hands when packs of street dogs attacked them, triggering panic among locals.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Eleven persons sustained injuries when street dogs attacked them in Indira market and Sanjeevaiah colony in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday.

Residents of the two localities suffered injuries on their legs and hands when packs of street dogs attacked them, triggering panic among locals. They were shifted to a community health centre and were provided treatment. They were discharged from the hospital by evening.

People of the town alleged that authorities of the civic body failed to address the street dog menace even after bringing the same to their notice for several times. They urged the officials of Kaghaznagar muncipality to take preventive steps to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future.