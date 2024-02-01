| One Year Old Child Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad

One-year-old child mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

Around 1 am on Wednesday night, the boy was asleep in the hut when a pack of stray dogs reportedly entered into the hut and pulled out the boy without his father Surya Kumar and other family members noticing it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A one-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

The child Nagaraju lived along with his parents at a hut in Soma Enclave in Shamshabad. Around 1 am on Wednesday night, the boy was asleep in the hut when a pack of stray dogs reportedly entered into the hut and pulled out the boy without his father Surya Kumar and other family members noticing it.

Also Read Watch: Man sets himself on fire after police seize his phone while shooting their pictures in Sangareddy

“Half an hour later, Surya Kumar woke up to the cries of his son and found the boy outside the hut getting badly mangled by the pack of dogs. He chased away the dogs and rushed the child to hospital where doctors pronounced the child as brought dead,” said RGI Airport police.

A case is registered and investigation going on.