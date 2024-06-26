Watch: Tipplers attack permit room owner in Jagtial

The permit room organizer was attacked with a knife by two customers reportedly after the former refused to provide them snacks free of cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 10:42 PM

Jagtial: A permit room organizer was attacked with a knife by two customers reportedly after the former refused to provide them snacks free of cost in Jagtial town on Wednesday.

Two persons, Samalla Shekhar and Pullaiah went to the permit room beside a wine shop to consume liquor. They demanded the organizer to provide some snacks, but refusing to provide it free of cost, he asked for money. Enraged over this, the two entered into an argument with him and attacked him as the argument turned serious. One of them attacked him with a knife. A video of the two persons attacking the permit room organizer was shared widely in social media platforms in Jagtial.