Watch: Tourists chant mantras when they encountered wild elephant

In the clip that is now being widely shared, one can see tourists travelling in a bus encountering a wild elephant in the middle of what looks like a forest area.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: After ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves won an Oscar, it is not just the lead characters Bellie and Bomman that have received praise and appreciation; elephants across the world have received unparalleled recognition.

The documentary showed that wild elephants that are often deemed dangerous also have a loving side. A video that is going viral on social media platforms proves the same.

As the bus and elephant approached each other, the passengers began panicking. And when the elephant approaches the bus, the passengers start reciting mantras relating to Lord Ganapati, the elephant-headed Hindu god, in an attempt to calm down the wild animal.

They continue chanting the mantras as the driver keeps reversing the vehicle for a few metres. The elephant gradually moves aside clearing a way for them.

The highlight of the video – as the vehicle starts passing the elephant, it raises its trunk in acknowledgment, as if it was greeting them with a safe journey ahead.

The video captured the interest of scores of users online, one of who wrote, “Mantras seems to be more powerful to safeguard from wild elephant.”