Watch: Trailer of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ garners over 148 million views in 24 hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:05 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The trailer of the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ which was officially released on multiple YouTube Channels on May 9, has been gaining a lot of traction.

The number of views garnered by the trailer which was posted on official YouTube Channels of the 20th Century Studios and Avatar in multiple world languages including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, collectively crossed a whopping 148 millions in just 24 hours of the release.

According to Disney and 20th Century Studios, the trailer has over 23 million views in China alone!

If reports are to be believed, the trailer of the second installment of Avatar will soon outpace the trailers of the Star Wars. Going by the increasing number of views by the hour, that feat could be achieved soon. The James Cameron directorial Avatar 2 is the first of the numerous Avatar sequels that are planned.

The first Avatar movie came out over a decade ago in 2009. The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Sandana in the lead with Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Stephen Lang in pivotal roles.

Avatar: The Way of Water retains the same cast, while some big Hollywood stars like Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet are set to be a part the movie.

Watch: