Watch video: Keerthy Suresh’s dubbing for Dasara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh excelled in the role of Vennela in her latest film, Dasara. She co-starred in the film with Nani, with whom she previously had great on-screen chemistry in the film Nenu Local.

Keerthy Suresh and Nani repeated that magic once again in Dasara as Vennela and Dharani. Keerthy Suresh received a lot of applause for playing Vennela with ease.

Keerthy Suresh is a national award-winning actress with Mahanati, as we all know. With her performance as Vennela in Dasara, Keerthy Suresh once again proved why she is one of the greats in modern Indian cinema. We all could experience the raw and rustic side of Keerthy Suresh’s performance in Dasara. Be it the mass dance in Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, or the perfect delivery of the rural Telangana language, or the baraat dance at the wedding, or the extreme emotions out of pain at a death scene, Keerthy Suresh excelled in every frame of the film.

Watch this video of Keerthy Suresh dubbing for Dasara, released by the makers on social media today. Keerthy is actually dubbing for an emotional scene in this video. Keerthy Suresh is doing a cakewalk job of handling Telangana dialect so fluently. This is evidence of how much effort Keerthy Suresh put in before the shoot to bring that efficiency to the dialect.

We can also remember Keerthy Suresh saying in an interview with anchor Suma at the time of promotions for Dasara that she is neither from Gujarat nor Rajasthan; she too belongs to the South, and so she learned Telangana dialect so quickly. Playing Vennela in Dasara with utmost perfection is one more glimpse of Keerthy Suresh being the best in this field.