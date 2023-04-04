Dasara: “Celebration of Vennela” feat. Keerthy Suresh out now

Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Dasara is the recent blockbuster at the Telugu box office, as we all know. This Nani’s pan-Indian film has collected 87 crore in worldwide gross in just 4 days.

The makers are so happy with such a massive response and box office collections for the film. This is Nani’s biggest blockbuster in his career. Also, Dasara is a dream debut for the director Srikanth Odela, which he might never have thought of even. Celebrating such a dhoom dhaam blockbuster, the makers released a special video from the film in the name of “Celebration of Vennela”.

We all know that Keerthy Suresh excelled as Vennela alongside Nani in the film. She once again proved why she is a national award-winning actress. Keerthy Suresh looked very energetic in Dasara. Well, the character Vennela was designed in such a way by Srikanth Odela.

Keerthy Suresh’s energetic dance performance in a wedding sequence in the film stood as one of the highlights. The audience loved Keerthy Suresh’s energetic dance moves. It is undoubtedly one of the best mass dance sequences from a female lead in recent times.

The makers of Dasara released the video of that dance sequence today under the name “Celebration of Vennela” to celebrate the success of Dasara. The audience are enjoying the mass beat and the mass dance moves online too.

Dasara will hit the 100 crore mark in a couple of days. This would be really pathbreaking for medium-budget movies with a mid-range star like Nani. Dasara is truly an example to the upcoming directors and fresh talent in the industry that content is king always.