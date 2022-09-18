Watch: Video of a flying bike amazes internet

Photo: Twitter/Reuters A flying bike manufactured by Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies made its debut in the United States at the Detroit Auto Show.

Hyderabad: Remember the times when you were struck in traffic and you wished for your bike to just take off and fly over the vehicles ahead of you? Well, though the day it would be a reality hasn’t arrived yet, hope for the same has.

A flying bike manufactured by Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies made its debut in the United States at the Detroit Auto Show. The clip showing the bike hovering in the air was shared by news agency Reuters on Twitter which left netizens speechless.

In the video, the machine which is touted to be the world’s first flying bike is seen hovering in the air for a bit and carefully landing on the ground. It reminded people of the Speeder bike from Star Wars.

According to the AERWINS website, XTURISMO, the flying bike is a combination of the thrill of flight with safety and security. It weighs 300 kilograms and is 3.7 meters in length and 1.5 meters in height.

Its cruising range is a maximum of 40 km and runs at a maximum speed of 80-100 kmph. The bike is already on sale in Japan and is set to be sold in the United States next year. It costs $777,000.