Watch your cake being made live at this Bakery in Hyderabad

You’ve likely heard of live pasta counter, live bread counter, and live pizza counter, but have you ever experienced a live baking counter?

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:30 AM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: In a city where the demand for transparency in the dining experience is on the rise, live counters have become an undeniable trend. More than just a novelty, these counters offer customers a front-row seat to the intricate art of culinary craftsmanship.

For the first time in the city, Karachi Bakery at Banjara Hills has taken the baking experience to a whole new level with the introduction of a live baking counter at their branch.

The bakery, renowned for its exquisite biscuits, cakes, and other baked delights, now offers patrons the opportunity to witness the magic unfold right before their eyes.

“The live baking counter is available at the Banjara Hills branch commencing at 12 pm and concludes at 7 pm,” said Rajesh Ramnani, owner of Karachi Bakery.

They have a live baking counter showcasing the meticulous preparation of signature treats such as Osmania biscuits, Dum ke Rote, Karachi Bakery’s famous Dilkush, and mini croissants.

Customers can place their orders on the spot and watch skilled bakers craft their favourite treats in real time. The live baking counter adds a unique and interactive dimension to the bakery experience, allowing customers to appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into each delectable creation.

“People can just walk in and tell the bakers what they want to have and get their favourite baked goods directly from the oven, and all this with no difference in the price” he added.

Beyond traditional biscuits, Karachi Bakery extends the live baking concept to cakes, a recent addition that has sparked excitement among dessert enthusiasts. The air is filled with the inviting aroma of fresh ingredients as adept pastry chefs demonstrate their expertise in crafting delectable cakes.

Speaking about the response they are receiving from customers, Rajesh said,

“Customers are embracing the live baking concept wholeheartedly. They have been appreciating the transparency of our process, witnessing their favourite treats being crafted right in front of them. It’s a delight to see the customers relishing our freshly baked delights straight out of the oven.”

Adding to the excitement, earlier this year Karachi Bakery achieved the 29th position on Taste Atlas’ Prestigious ‘150 Most Legendary Dessert Places in the World’ list for 2023. Notably, Taste Atlas, an experiential travel online guide hailed Karachi Bakery’s fruit biscuits as an iconic dessert, contributing to the bakery’s global recognition.