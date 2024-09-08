Water not released from Sathnala project: Officials

Adilabad: Officials of the irrigation clarified that surplus water was not discharged from Sathnala project as alleged by farmers who were stuck in a stream at Pendalawada village in Jainath mandal on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the officials said that the catchment area of the project did not see rains and the gates were not lifted to release surplus water from the project.

They said local streams in Bangariguda, Anukunta, Yapalguda, Hasnapur and Adilabad might have swelled resulting in the flooding of the stream at Pendalwada.

They urged people living downstream of Sathnala and Matthadiwagu projects not to cross streams in monsoon.