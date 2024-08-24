Water released from Mid Manair reservoir

MMD is receiving an inflow of 7,222 cusecs, with 6,300 cusecs coming from the Yellapally project and 922 cusecs from the Manair river, Mulavagu, and other sources. The project currently holds 18.15 TMC of water, compared to its total storage capacity of 27.54 TMC.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 11:29 AM

Rajanna Sircilla: Irrigation officials released water from Mid Manair Dam on Saturday morning. 2110 cusecs of water is being discharged into Lower Manair Dam by lifting one gate up to one meter height.

MMD, which almost reached to dead storage level few weeks ago, started getting water with the lift of Godavari water from Yellapally project by operating Kaleshwaram motors. Water had also shifted to Annapurna reservoir from MMD.