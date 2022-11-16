| Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad On November 17

Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on November 17

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:40 AM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 4 am on November 17 in some parts of east Hyderabad due to the works that will be taken up to arrest the leakages on the water pipelines located in LB Nagar and Mansoorabad.

The affected areas include, Uppal, Ramanthapur, Sri Sai RTC colony, Adarsh Nagar, Venkat Sai Nagar, Sri Krishna colony, Old Peerzadiguda, Mallikarjuna Nagar (Phase I) and Bhavani Nagar colony. Water supply will also be affected at Quthbullapur, NTR Nagar basti, Vastu colony, Shiva Ganga colony and Shivamma basti.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in a press release requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.