HMWSSB may extend free water to three ULBs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:43 AM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Following requests from Jawahar Nagar, Dammaiguda and Nagaram, the State government has asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to consider extending the free drinking water supply scheme of 20,000 litres to these Urban Local Bodies owing to polluted ground water given their proximity to the dumpyard.

In a bid to provide water supply infrastructure to the extended areas outside GHMC limits within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), HMWSSB has taken up works worth Rs.209.63 crore in these three ULBs. A total of 25 reservoirs are being built at a cost of Rs.31.86 crore and 508.17 km of water pipelines are being laid at a cost of Rs.177.77 crore in the three ULBs.

Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar on Wednesday held a review meeting at the Jawaharnagar dumpyard with officials from GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB, HRDCL, SNDP and RAMKY apart from the Mayors/Chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners of Nagaram, Dammaiguda and Jawahar Nagar. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, ENC Ziauddin, ENC Public Health Sridhar were also present.

Link Roads:

In order to ensure better connectivity, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL ) has taken up the construction of 10 missing link roads covering 26.15 km and these works are currently in the tender stage.

Further, to strengthen the infrastructure in these ULBs on priority, Arvind Kumar accorded administrative sanction for nine works amounting to Rs.20.42 crore to take up underground drainage, laying of CC roads, beautification of Dammai Cheruvu, etc. Also, to avoid flooding during heavy rains in low-lying areas, a comprehensive plan to link four major lakes in these ULBs will be taken up.

Due to the natural downstream, water from the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard flows through Dammai Cheruvu to Nasin Cheruvu to Komatikunta Cheruvu and to Cherlapally Cheruvu via Dhayara Kunta. The Special Chief Secretary instructed officials to submit a report on the most effective way to connect these four lakes and have sluice valves to maintain water levels and prevent flooding.