Ways to make math easy for kids

Challenges and problems are important parts of life that give you experiences, make you learn and help you become wiser and stronger.

By | Vani Savitri | Published: 6:08 pm

Mathematics is not just about numbers, equations, computations, or algorithms, but it gives us hope that every problem has a solution. The biggest challenge in our minds is how to teach math online with the outbreak of Covid-19. Challenges and problems are important parts of life that give you experiences, make you learn and help you become wiser and stronger.

With this positive hope, we started teaching math online. It gave us a wonderful opportunity to learn/explore many online tools to enhance the teaching-learning process. Among these GeoGebra and Mathpad made teaching more congenial and students understood the concepts very well and admired us for trying something new.

GeoGebra was created by Markus Hohenwarter in 2001/2002 as part of his master’s thesis in mathematics education and computer science at the University of Salzburg in Austria. It is dynamic mathematics software for all levels of education which is interactive and easy-to-use.

Various concepts like properties of parallelograms, rhombus, square and rectangle, visualizing solids, lines and angles, triangle and its properties, congruence, symmetry, linear graphs and almost all the concepts can be taught using GeoGebra.

Constructions with the help of whiteboard were highly impossible for a teacher to explain and a student to follow. Some misconceptions among students can be eliminated using this software. Students themselves downloaded this software and enjoyed the learning at their own pace.

Mathpad is another magnificent tool for teaching constructions. Using this software we can explain every step number of times to make the students appreciate the concepts thoroughly.

There are so many interactive slides available to test them at every level. GeoGebra and Mathpad not only enhanced the students’ achievement but also teachers’ performance.Challenges make you more responsible. Life without a struggle is a life without success.

Vani Savitri,

Faculty of Maths, Delhi Public School, Nacharam

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .