‘We are a very private family’: SRK on doing TV show like ‘The Kardashians’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday afternoon treated his fans with an ‘Ask Me’ session on his Twitter account. The actor, in the 15-minute session, has answered several questions from the fans regarding his personal and professional life.

Naturally, a few of his answers started garnering attention on the micro-blogging site, one of which included King Khan declining the possibility of doing something on the lines of ‘The Kardashians’.

When a fan asked SRK about having his own reality show like ‘Kardashians’ and what it would be called, he replied, “It will never happen, we are a very private family…but Khandaan I guess?!(sic)”

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday and visuals of him standing on his terrace and greeting fans surfaced all over the internet.

When one of the fans asked him about the same in his tweet which read, “What was your reaction when you saw so many fans celebrating your birthday outside mannat? #AskSRK.” SRK replied, “It has been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit.”

SRK is next going to be seen in ‘Pathaan’, which marks his first leading big screen role in almost four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.