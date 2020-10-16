‘We are left with nothing’, rains leave trails of destruction in Hyderabad

Al Jubail colony, Alinagar and Hashamabad localities resembled more like water tanks with the water level reaching ground floors of several of the buildings

Hyderabad: Several hundred houses in various colonies in Chandrayangutta, Pahadishareef, Tallabkatta and Mailardevpally remained inundated on Thursday. The district administration is carrying out rescue operation by shifting people from the affected areas to safe places in boats.

Al Jubail colony, Alinagar and Hashamabad localities resembled more like water tanks with the water level reaching ground floors of several of the buildings. Mohd Qasim, a former GHMC employee and resident of Al Jubail colony, said all of a sudden the water gushed into their homes on Tuesday night. “We rushed to the first floor and again moved to the upper floor. Else we would have been washed away by the water current,” he recalled.

Two days later, Qasim along with his family is busy cleaning their house. “All electronic goods and other articles were completely damaged. I don’t think we will be able to use them anymore,” he feels. Samina Begum, another woman staying in Al Jubail colony, said that for the first time they saw boats coming into the locality to rescue people. “It was a frightening situation on Tuesday night. It was like the world was going to end. All our family members were packed in one room on the first floor. The ground floor resembled an indoor swimming pool,” she recalled.

In several areas, people were seen cleaning the houses. Clothes were hung from balconies and terraces to dry. “We are left with nothing. Only the pair we are wearing is all we have now,” said Mohd Subhan, an autorickshaw driver from Hashamabad.

The situation was no different at Ali Nagar located at Mailardevpally. “Water from the Palle Cheruvu gushed into the locality all of a sudden after sweeping through the Mailardevpally road. Several houses were damaged due to it and vehicles were washed away,” said Zeeshan Ali, a local businessman.

Similar complaints were reported from Subhan colony, Crystal Garden, Hashamabad, Osmannagar, Talab Katta Chacha Garage, Lalithabagh, Fateh Shah Nagar and Jalpally village. On Thursday the official machinery was busy taking up relief works along with voluntary organisations.

