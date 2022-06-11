‘We didn’t realise we had our footwear on’: Nayanathara, Vignesh apologise to TTD board

Hyderabad: After stirring controversy for walking along the Mada Streets at Tirumala with footwear on, the newly-wed couple Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan have sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board on Saturday.

Vignesh, in the letter, said that they initially planned to have a wedding at Tirupati. He further mentioned that after the marriage they did not even go home, but directly reached there to attend Kalyana Vedika of Ezhumalayan.

“We wanted to click a picture outside the temple to have this day as a memory. But due to the crowd and chaos, we had to exit the premises and re-enter at a time when there was less commotion. In the hurry for a quick picture, we did not realise that we had our footwear on,” the letter read.

The duo further apologised for the act and said they have immense faith in god. The couple reportedly visited Tirumala at least five times in the last one month trying to hold the wedding there.