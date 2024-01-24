We met the Chief Minister for constituency issues: BRS MLAs

Addressing a joint press conference, Sunitha Laxma Reddy (Narsapur), K Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbak), G Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) and Manik Rao (Zaheerabad) said they had paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister to represent public issues and protocol issues haunting them.

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs from Medak district made it clear on Wednesday that they could not be faulted for meeting the Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, as their sole mission was intended to represent the issues being faced by them in their respective constituencies.

There was nothing wrong in meet the Chief Minister and the other Ministers for the sake of development of their constituencies. Ruling out any plans to shift their loyalties from the BRS to the Congress, they reiterated that they would continue to be in the fold of the BRS party till the end.

They clarified that they did not meet the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy without the concurrence of the BRS leadership. They said they do enjoy the confidence of the party leadership.

“We have the freedom to interact or meet the ministers for the development of the State”, they stressed. They said they had made a representation to the Chief Minister on the irrigation projects in Medak district.

“If needed, we would meet the Chief Minister or the ministers concerned once again,” they said adding that they had informed him that they called on even the intelligence chief and informed him of the protocol issues they were facing in the constituencies.

“Often we were being insulted in the official functions by giving a go by to the official protocols,” they added.

“I am a disciplined leader and continued to work for the party, reposing full faith in the party leadership. It is a deliberate attempt to defame us by making baseless attributions. We will file a defamation case against those responsible for this,” said Sunita Laxma Reddy.

“We need gunmen. There were many issues to be resolved by the government. All such issues were taken up with the Chief Minister, she explained.