BRS MLAs meet CM Revanth

The Chief Minister has responded positively to their request.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 January 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs, including Sunitha Laxma Reddy (Narsapur), K Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbak), G Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) and Manik Rao (Zaheerabad) paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

They sought the cooperation of the Chief Minister for carrying out the development activities in their respective constituencies. The Chief Minister has responded positively to their request.

The legislators later met the Intelligence Chief Sasidhar Reddy to look into the protocol violations reported in their constituencies since the Congress government came to power.

The BRS MLA Mahipal Reddy said that Congress leader Kata Srinivas Goud, who lost the assembly election, was participating in an official programme though he was holding no official position.

The remaining three MLAs have also raised similar complaints before Sasidhar Reddy. The Intelligence Chief has assured the BRS legislators that he will look into the issue.