Revanth’s failure if he doesn’t come for debate on Friday, says Harish

Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy should submit his resignation to the Governor on August 15 if he failed to implement all the promises.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:35 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is addressing rally in Medak on Thursday.

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao said it would be considered as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accepting his failure if he did not accept his challenge for a debate on the Congress government’s promises at the Martyr’s Memorial in the State Assembly on Friday.

During a war of words between Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao at election nomination rallies, the latter had challenged Revanth Reddy to an open debate on the promises the Congress made during the Assembly election campaign.

Addressing the election nomination rally of BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy in Medak on Thursday, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy should submit his resignation to the Governor on August 15 if he failed to implement all the promises.

If the Congress government implemented all the schemes successfully, Harish Rao said he would submit his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

Accusing the Chief Minister of reading out speech copies written by others without checking facts, the former Minister said Revanth Reddy’s speech during his Medak visit a few days ago was full of lies.

He had claimed that Indira Gandhi brought BHEL to Medak when she was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 from here.

However, the foundation for BHEL was laid in 1952. Stating that Revanth Reddy was oblivious to the development Medak had witnessed during the rule of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Harish Rao said the BRS government had brought rail connectivity to Medak besides bringing a medical college.

When Indira Gandhi failed to keep her promise of creating Medak district, Chandrashekhar Rao had realised it and also built the Collectorate and SP office buildings within no time.

BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, MLAs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Chintha Prabhakar, V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, Padma Devendar Reddy, Vanteru Prathapa Reddy, ZP Chairperson Ryakala Hemalatha Goud and others were present.