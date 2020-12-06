We put in a good showing, deserved to win: Tuchel after victory

“The team didn’t lose its discipline, its energy or the control of the ball. We played a good match and deserved to win,” the club’s official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

By | Published: 1:13 pm

Montpellier: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side “put in a good showing” against Montpellier and deserved to win the match. PSG secured a 3-1 win over Montpellier in the Ligue 1 clash here on Sunday.

“We put in a good showing. We made a lot of changes and decided to push this team, to play with lots of intensity and to have no excuse in terms of fatigue. We couldn’t lose concentration after the win over Manchester United. The team didn’t lose its discipline, its energy or the control of the ball. We played a good match and deserved to win,” the club’s official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

During the match, Colin Dagba scored the opening goal of the match, handing PSG a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Stephy Mavididi scored an equaliser in the 41st minute as the first half ended at 1-1.

Moise Kean found the net in the 77th minute before Kylian Mbappe netted a goal in the 90+1st minute as PSG sealed a comfortable win. Also, with this goal, Mbappe completed his century of goals for PSG.

Reflecting on the victory, Dagba said they ‘dominated the match’.

“It was important to continue with this win today. We dominated the match, although it took us some time to put it to bed with the two goals at the end of the match, but it was important to win dynamically,” he said.

PSG sit on the top of the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from 13 games. The club will now take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday.