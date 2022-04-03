| We Will Initiate Necessary Action Against The Pub Once We Get Fir Copy Excise Dept

We will initiate necessary action against the pub, once we get FIR copy: Excise dept.

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department is waiting for the FIR copy to take necessary action against ‘Pudding and Mink’ pub at Radisson Hotel on Road No.6 in Banjara Hills since five small packets containing white powder suspected to be cocaine was found in plastic containers in the bar counter.

“Once we get the FIR copy, we will initiate necessary action against the pub. If narcotics are found, then the bar license will be cancelled,” an official said. The packets were found when the City Police Commissioner’s Task Force team raided the pub early on Sunday and detained a large number of people and shifted them to Banjara Hills police station for questioning.

In the wake of Saturday’s raid in the pub in Banjara Hills, the excise department has intensified surveillance in all the pubs in the southern part of the city. Instructions have been also been issued to keep a constant vigil on those moving suspiciously on the pub premises.

“We will also develop an intelligence network with the help of the police to crack the whip on peddlers,” the official said, adding that it would also help in sharing information about drug cases and ensure stern punishment for peddlers.

