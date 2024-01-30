Wedding called off after spat over a chair in Uttar Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:40 AM

Bulandshahr: It all began over a humble chair and ended with the groom calling off the wedding in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

Mohd Mubeen, the bride’s father, said that after the baraat arrived and festivities had begun, a heated argument started between an elderly woman and one of the guests.

According to reports, the elderly woman was the groom’s grandmother and she wanted a chair to sit on but the same was not made available to her. She complained to the groom. The matter escalated and more people got involved. The groom and his brother joined the chaos and “threatened the bride with consequences once she goes home with them”, a guest at the wedding said.

The spat turned ugly and the groom announced that he was calling off the marriage. The bride’s side let the groom’s family leave the venue but only after they paid the amount spent for the reception.