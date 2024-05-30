Wedding song of the year ‘Tappa Tappa’ from Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty,’s ‘Manamey’ unveiled

The musical promotions are also in full swing and after first two songs, on Thursday, they have come up with the third single 'Tappa Tappa'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 03:03 PM

Hyderabad: With the release date fast approaching, the makers of Sharwanand starrer ‘Manamey’ have increased promotional activities.

The musical promotions are also in full swing and after first two songs, on Thursday, they have come up with the third single ‘Tappa Tappa’.

This song is promoted as the wedding song of the year. Ram Miriyala and Hesham crooned the song enchantingly, while Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics are memorable.

Sharwanand looked lively in the song and his styling and dances are remarkable. He is seen performing elegant dances in the song that also sees Krithi Shetty and the kid Vikram Adittya. Shiva Kandukuri and Ayesha Khan appeared as the wedding couple.

Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS are the cinematographers, Prawin Pudi is the editor and Jonny Shaik is the art director.

The dialogues for the movie are provided by Arjun Carthyk, Tagore, and Venky. Manamey is up for its theatrical release on June 7. ‘Manamey’ is directed by Sriram Adittya.