Krithi Shetty roped in for #Sharwa35

The beauty will be seen in a unique, author-backed role in #Sharwa35, directed by Sriram Adittya.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Sharwanand’s 35th movie (#Sharwa35) is being made on a prestigious scale by People Media Factory. With all but one schedule now completed, the film’s promotional campaign is set to kick into high gear starting in October. The makers are extremely happy with how well the film has shaped up so far.

Krithi Shetty, who has been such a sensation ever since her first movie ‘Uppena’, turned a year older today. The beauty will be seen in a unique, author-backed role in #Sharwa35, directed by Sriram Adittya. Marking Krithi’s birthday, People Media Factory has put out a special video and a fab poster. Krithi’s role is not only unique but also prominent in the film.

Sharwanand is going to entertain the audience with a super interesting role in this potential blockbuster. The title of the movie will be announced soon at a grand event.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, #Sharwa35 has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Vishnu Sharma is taking care of the cinematography, while Prawin Pudi is doing the editing. Art work is by Jonny Shaik.