Week-long photo exhibition at Charminar to mark 444 years of monument

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: To mark 444 years of Charminar according to the Hijri calendar, The Deccan Archive, in collaboration with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), is organising a week-long photo exhibition at the historic monument.

Several photos, maps, and sketches of Charminar depicting the monument through the centuries are put on display on the ground floor. The exhibition will be open to the public till August 7 from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Legend has it, on 1.1.1000 of the Hijri calendar, the first Muharrum in the year 1000 is when Charminar was opened to the public. According to the same calendar, the historical monument that is synonymous with the city of Hyderabad turned 444 years old on Sunday.

While there is ambiguity around the date the foundation stone was laid and when it was opened for commoners to visit, as of now, there are two dates that are taken into account – 31 July, according to the Hijri calendar, and 9 October in 1591 according to Georgian.