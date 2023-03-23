| Weekend Guide Heres The List Of Upcoming Events In Hyderabad

Weekend guide: Here’s the list of upcoming events in Hyderabad

From comedy shows to concerts, here are a few interesting activities for you to indulge in this weekend:

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Weave Party for Adults:

Explore your creativity in the art of weaving at this weave party organised by artist Vaishnavi Ramesh. In the workshop, you can learn the basic techniques of weaving and can take home a woven wall hanging hand-woven by yourself, by the end of the day.

When: March 25. 11 am – 1.30 pm

Where: CCT Spaces, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Check out the Instagram page @aslii_thari to register.

Rant of the Pant:

Stand-up comic Sorabh Pant returns to Hyderabad to rant about everything from international politics, mosquitoes in Mumbai, online threats, nursery rhymes, and a lot of crowd work.

When: March 26, at 6 pm

Where: Artistry, Kondapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

SCC Picnic Cinema:

Enjoy your favourite Hindi films under the stars and open skies, surrounded by lush green grass, as Sunset Cinema Club is offering this new cinematic experience to the denizens!

When: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – March 25, 7.30 pm

Rockstar – March 26, at 7.30 pm

Where: Ongolf Brewery

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Fun Kayaking:

Get rid of your work stress while you enjoy kayaking at the Water school at Durgam Cheruvu lake. You will be provided with a coach to train you in the sport.

When: From March 3 to 31

Where: Waterschool by Yacht Club of Hyderabad

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow

Vermont:

Vermont, the stage name of Rafael Ferrari of Brazil, best known for producing ear-pleasing trance tunes is arriving in the country for the first time. The artist is all set to engage the audience with his popular blends of Bollywood numbers with punchy Goa trance sounds.

When: March 26, 6 pm

Where: Date Restaurant, Begumpet

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow