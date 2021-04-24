Welfare of all religions top priority: TRS

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the TRS government is according priority to all religions equally and working for the uplift of the Christian minorities, TRS leaders including Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Satyavathi Rathod appealed to the Christian minority people to ensure the victory of the TRS candidates in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) election.

A get-together (Atmeeya Sammelanam) of the Christians was held under Warangal East Assembly constituency as part of the election campaign here on Saturday by MLA Nannapuneni Narender.

“Several welfare and development programmes are being implemented for the benefit of the Christian community in the State by the TRS government,” the TRS leaders said

“Several welfare schemes are being implemented with the aim of developing minority communities equally in the State. However, some parties are trying to divide the people in the name of religion. Such people should be taught a befitting lesson,” said Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged them to defeat both the BJP and Congress in the election. “Both the BJP and Congress have failed this nation,” he alleged. “Pastors must tell at least ten people and see that they would vote for the TRS candidates in the GWMC election,” Rao added. He also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was conspiring to remove the quota for the backward classes and others. “Moreover, the BJP government is selling all the public sector companies,” he added.

Giving details about the funds allocated for the minorities in the State, Rao said, “While Rs 850 crore were spent on minorities in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State during the five-year Congress rule, Rs 5,712 crore was spent since the formation of Telangana State,” He also added that the MLAs and MLCs can spend their funds on the development of Churches.

“Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao is taking several steps to provide financial security and social security to the Christian minorities. There are no communal clashes in the last six years. A total of 62 acres was acquired and graveyards are being constructed in Hyderabad for the use of the Christians. The government is also constructing the Christian Bhavan,” said Minister Koppula Eshwar. Special prayers were organised for the quick recovery of the Chief Minister and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

