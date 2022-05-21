Welfare of BCs top priority of State govt: Gangula Kamalakar

Published Date - 10:28 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the State government was according top priority to BC communities and introduced several schemes for their welfare. As many as 40,000 BC educated BC youth are going to get employment in 83,000 jobs announced to be recruited by the State government in the coming days. It was a classic example of how the State government was committed to the welfare of backward class communities, the Minister said.

Speaking after inaugurating the summer cultural competitions for the students of BC hostels at Ambedkar stadium here on Saturday, he said no other State government in the country was giving priority to backward class communities in the fields of education and employment like Telangana. The Telangana government has introduced several schemes by spending huge amounts for the economic and social growth of BCs after the formation of a separate State.

In united Andhra Pradesh, there were only nine gurukuls in the State and only 16,000 students were educated there. However, the situation changed after the formation of the Telangana State. To provide quality education to poor students, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao established 280 BC gurukuls where 1.52 lakh students were getting education. Earlier, normal variety, stale rice used to be supplied to hostels. Now, fine variety rice was being supplied to gurukuls.

Neither UPSC nor APPSC ever recruited more than 1,000 jobs at one go. However, it was the Telangana government which has decided to fill 83,000 government jobs. Stating that those working hard and preparing well will crack jobs in the upcoming recruitment drive, the Minister asked the youth from BC communities to strive hard and get jobs.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, municipal commissioner Seva Islavath, BC welfare officer Rajamanohar and others were present.

