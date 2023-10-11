‘Welfare schemes ensure victory to BRS’

Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Nalgonda: BRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik on Wednesday exuded confidence that welfare schemes would again bring the BRS into the power in the ensuing elections.

About 50 members of different political parties from Chandampet mandal joined the BRS in the presence of Naik at his camp office at Devarakonda. Speaking on the occasion, Naik said the welfare schemes brought happiness in the lives of the people of all sections by improving their living conditions.

The schemes taken up by the BRS government have not only improved the livelihoods of the people, but also the quality of life, he said, calling on BRS workers to strive for the victory of party candidates in the elections.