Dasoju Sravan slams Amit Shah’s remarks on Telangana Merger

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan strongly condemned union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s recent remarks regarding the merger of Telangana into the Indian Union, terming them as irresponsible. He said Amit Shah insulted the people of Telangana and also Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhai Patel, during his rhetoric at Adilabad.

In a statement, Sravan pointed out the irony of Amit Shah’s comments. He stressed the need to recognise that all Indian citizens, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah himself, are Indians first, before belonging to a State, region, religion or caste.

The BRS leader also objected to Amit Shah identifying Sardar Vallabhai Patel as merely a Gujarati leader. He asserted that Patel is a national leader and recipient of the Bharat Ratna. “Just like Mahatma Gandhi cannot be confined to Gujarat, Sardar Patel also cannot be limited to Gujarat. In fact, all national leaders have no boundaries, limitations and no labels of caste, creed, region, religion etc,” he added.

Sravan criticised Amit Shah’s assertion that Sardar Patel was solely responsible for the merger of Telangana into the Indian Union. He termed the remarks as a display of Gujarati hegemony and a disservice to the struggles and sacrifices of the Telangana people during the Telangana armed struggle.

He stated that the merger of Telangana into the Indian union was the result of the collective struggles, sacrifices and bloodshed suffered by lakhs of Telangana people, and should not be confined to an individual.