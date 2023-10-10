CM KCR to kickstart poll campaign from Husnabad for third term

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to kickstart his poll campaign commencing from October 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Even as the Opposition parties are struggling to finalise the candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to kickstart his poll campaign commencing from October 15. The first phase of tour programme covers various constituencies in the State and spans from October 15 to November 9.

Continuing the tradition, the Chief Minister is all set to kickstart the poll campaign from Husnabad. He launched the poll campaign from Husnabad twice earlier in 2014 and 2018 which catapulted the BRS (the then TRS) to power. Now, in 2023, the BRS chief is learnt to have decided to continue the tradition and commence his campaign from Husnabad once more, maintaining the party’s unbeaten streak for third consecutive term.

Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to cover at least two-three constituencies every day over the next 17 days in a span of one month. He will kick off the tour from Husnabad constituency on October 15, followed by public meetings at Janagaon and Bhongiri constituencies on October 16. On October 17, Siddipet and Sircilla constituencies are on the schedule. He will participate in public meetings in Jadcherla and Medchal constituencies on October 18.

After a brief break, the Chief Minister will resume the tour on October 26, with visits to Achampet, Nagarkurnool, and Munugode constituencies. He will address election rallies in Paleru and Station Ghanpur constituencies on October 27. His itinerary includes Kodad, Thungathurthy, and Aleru constituencies on October 29. He is scheduled to visit Jukkal, Banswada, and Narayankhed constituencies on October 30. He will participate in public meetings at Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, and Devarakonda constituencies on October 31.

On November 1, Chandrashekhar Rao will tour Sattupalli and Yellandu constituencies, followed by visit to Nirmal, Balkonda, and Dharmapuri constituencies on November 2. He will address gatherings in Bhainsa (Mudhole), Armoor, and Korutla constituencies on November 3. He will visit Kothagudem and Khammam constituencies on November 5, followed by public meetings at Gadwal, Makthal, and Narayanpet constituencies on November 6.

The Chief Minister will campaign in Chennur, Manthani, and Peddapalli constituencies on November 7, followed by visit to Sirpur, Asifabad, and Bellampalli constituencies on November 8. The first spell of the poll campaign will culminate on November 9, with Chandrashekhar Rao filing his nomination at Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies, followed by a public meeting at Kamareddy on the same day.

CM KCR’s electoral campaign schedule:

October 15: Husnabad

October 16: Jangaon and Bhongiri

October 17: Siddipet and Sircilla

October 18: Jadcherla and Medchal

October 26: Achampet, Nagarkurnool, and Munugode

October 27: Paleru and Station Ghanpur

October 29: Kodad, Thungathurthy, and Aleru

October 30: Jukkal, Banswada, and Narayankhed

October 31: Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, and Devarakonda

November 1: Sattupalli and Yellandu

November 2: Nirmal, Balkonda, and Dharmapuri

November 3: Bhainsa (Mudhole), Armoor, and Korutla

November 5: Kothagudem and Khammam

November 6: Gadwal, Makthal, and Narayanpet

November 7: Chennur, Manthani, and Peddapalli

November 8: Sirpur, Asifabad, and Bellampalli

November 9: Gajwel and Kamareddy

Also Read KTR launches scathing attack on BJP, criticises Amit Shah for resorting to false propaganda