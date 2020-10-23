We’re customising data storage for Indians: Western Digital

“From students to professionals, everyone is relying on technology. Amid all this, data is defining our identity. This massive churn has created a strong need for storing and managing our content effectively,”

New Delhi: As work from home triggered the need for storing and managing data effectively especially for those who are not on Cloud, storage solutions major Western Digital said on Friday that it is continuously introducing customised and purpose-built solutions based on the latest technology for consumers and enterprises in India.

The current environment has spiked the need for different kinds of personalised gadgets across user segments.

“From students to professionals, everyone is relying on technology. Amid all this, data is defining our identity. This massive churn has created a strong need for storing and managing our content effectively,” Khalid Wani, Director, Sales, Western Digital, told IANS.

“The hurried implementation of digital learning has further proliferated storage solutions to help store the exponential amount of data that we are creating daily — from heavy assignments, videos and presentations to make learning more seamless,” Wani added.

Tapping into the need for speed and reliability, Western Digital this week introduced the new WD brand ‘My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB.

The new SSD delivers accelerated read speeds of up to 1050MB per second and write speeds of up to 1000MB per second.

The My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is available in the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities at Amazon till October 30 and will reach retail stores from November 13.

The 500GB storage device costs Rs 8,999 the 1TB one is available for Rs 15,999 and 2TB variant costs Rs 28,999.

During the Amazon ‘Great India Festival’ till November 13, the WD My Passport SSD (500GB) is available for Rs 6,999, the 1TB variant costs 12,999 and 2TB one comes for Rs 24,999.

“The new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access, and protect the content that matters. The drive helps secure content and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption,” Wani said.

The stylish, durable metal design is both shock and vibration resistant and offers drop-resistant up to 6.5 feet.

“We have a powerful play across segments for storage- from consumers to enterprises. Our broad product portfolio is speared across categories; from external HDD and SSD derives to internal drives across technologies,” the Western Digital executive said.