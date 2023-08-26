West Bengal bags Centre’s gold award for trade facilitation

By PTI Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday received a gold award from the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions for the Suvidha Vehicles Facilitation System, an official said.

The award was handed over by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh at the valedictory session of the 26th National e-Governance Conference in Indore.

“The award was given by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and I was there to receive it,” Petrapole land port manager Kamlesh Saini told PTI. Officials from the state IT department were also present at the event.

The award also carries a cash award of Rs 10 lakh for the department.

The system significantly reduces time it takes for cargo trucks to cross border and save on demurrage.

The portal was created by West Bengal government in coordination with the Land Ports Authority of India, Indian Customs (CBIC), and Border Security Force (BSF) for quick clearance and smooth movement of vehicles at various Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in the state.

The system allows exporters to book slots for truck clearance online to pass through ICP Petrapole.

Exporters must have an e-Suvidha pass and upload driver and vehicle information on the portal digitally. This reduces the amount of time it takes for trucks to cross the border.

The online booking facility helps exporters to check the availability of parking slots and reserve their preferred slot in advance, ensuring that trucks arrive at the check post on the scheduled day. At each stage, the exporter receives a text message with real-time updates.

Previously, drivers had to wait for 30 to 40 days for their turn to enter the ICP.

The award is a recognition of the state government’s efforts to improve trade facilitation and reduce the time and cost of doing business in West Bengal.

