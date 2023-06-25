| West Bengal Two Goods Trains Collide At Onda Railway Station In Bankura

The reason for the accident and how both trains collided will be clear only after an investigation, said West Bengal Safety Officer Dibakar.

By ANI Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sun - 25 June 23

Locals gather at the site after two goods trains collided with each other that resulted in the derailment of several boggies near West Bengal's Bankura, in the wee hours of Sunday.(PTI Photo)

Bankura: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura in West Bengal. The rail operation on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line has been halted.

As per the visuals, several wagons and engine of a goods train derailed in the accident.

The accident came just months after the horrific triple train collision involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed at least 275 lives and injured 1,000.

Earlier, a train collided with a carrier vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday, June 5. However, the driver of the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-05AC-3588, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place near Chungajan railway station in Golaghat district.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest demanding the installation of a level crossing in the area.