By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 12:23 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a deep forehead gash and was discharged after receiving treatment. She was diagnosed with a cerebral concussion and received three stitches. The All India Trinamool Congress confirmed the injury’s severity, and leaders like PM Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished for her speedy recovery.